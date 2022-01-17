The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.88 Million

Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce sales of $389.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.11 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $319.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of TTD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,791,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,125. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.28. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

