Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on THRN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thorne Healthtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ THRN opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31. Thorne Healthtech has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thorne Healthtech will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile

