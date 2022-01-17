Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,700,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,910,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,436,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBCP opened at $9.76 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

