Tieton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Stabilis Solutions worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $4.07 on Monday. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.88.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.29%.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.