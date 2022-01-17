Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Barrett Business Services comprises about 2.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 64.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at $8,244,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBSI stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

