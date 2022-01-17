Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 6,210 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Vishay Precision Group comprises about 3.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Vishay Precision Group worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $33.97 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $462.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $81.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

