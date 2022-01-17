Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 6,210 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Vishay Precision Group comprises about 3.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Vishay Precision Group worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $33.97 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $462.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.10.
In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.
