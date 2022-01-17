Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.88

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$102.88 and last traded at C$102.83, with a volume of 144827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$101.73.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$188.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

