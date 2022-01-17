Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the December 15th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.0 days.

TOSBF stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. Toshiba has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $46.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32.

About Toshiba

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

