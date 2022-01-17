Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$77.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

