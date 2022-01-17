Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,392,000 after buying an additional 1,014,332 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,132 shares of company stock worth $1,686,440. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

