Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $49.59 on Monday. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $46.39 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $434.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.42 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 18.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

