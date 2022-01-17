Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stake Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Trex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 54.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 23.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of TREX opened at $106.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

