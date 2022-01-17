Tribe Price Reaches $1.15 on Top Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $521.94 million and approximately $17.46 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002693 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

