Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ryder System by 26.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ryder System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ryder System by 86.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 38,606 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:R opened at $78.98 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

