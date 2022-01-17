Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 258,962 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

