Truist Financial Corp Purchases 9,101 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Novanta by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $155.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.78. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

