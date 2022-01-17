Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. Truist decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $138,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $16.87 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

