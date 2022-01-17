Truist Financial Corp Sells 228,768 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 85.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,768 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

