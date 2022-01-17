Truist Financial Corp Sells 501 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after buying an additional 153,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $213.23 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $172.95 and a twelve month high of $220.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.74 and its 200-day moving average is $209.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.776 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.