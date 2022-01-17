Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.62.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $130.81 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

