Truist Securities Raises iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $185.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IRTC. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.92.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $141.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after purchasing an additional 212,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

