Truist Securities Weighs in on Target Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Truist Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli expects that the retailer will earn $13.30 per share for the year. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.29.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $221.40 on Monday. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.23 and a 200-day moving average of $245.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

