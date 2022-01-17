Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Short Interest Update

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 155,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of TCAC stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

