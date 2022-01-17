Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Raised to GBX 70

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($1.02) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 62.13 ($0.84).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 55.16 ($0.75) on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.86. The stock has a market cap of £789.72 million and a PE ratio of 5.43.

In related news, insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,606.49).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.