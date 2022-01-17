TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.00

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 116.08 ($1.58), with a volume of 193466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.57).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.73.

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.