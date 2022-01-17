U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USCB. Raymond James increased their target price on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Century Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at $6,989,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at $4,575,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $10,484,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $244,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

