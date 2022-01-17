U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USCB. Raymond James increased their target price on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Century Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at $6,989,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at $4,575,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $10,484,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $244,000.
U.S. Century Bank Company Profile
U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.
