U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report $46.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the lowest is $46.70 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $48.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $256.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $258.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $333.00 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $356.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of USWS stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $11.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 756.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 92,670 shares during the period.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

