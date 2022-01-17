UBU Finance (UBU) Achieves Market Cap of $94,884.73

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One UBU Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. UBU Finance has a market cap of $94,884.73 and $31,821.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance (CRYPTO:UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,190,647 coins and its circulating supply is 7,353,058 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

