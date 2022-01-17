Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the December 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNCY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,440. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26). Analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

