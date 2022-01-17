Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Barclays from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNP. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.83.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $246.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.24. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,277,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

