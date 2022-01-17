United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UAL. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -14.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after buying an additional 291,542 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after buying an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

