United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 407,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,764,000 after buying an additional 140,764 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after buying an additional 96,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,319,000 after buying an additional 52,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.