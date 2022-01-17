UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.54.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $468.69. 3,665,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.11 and a 200 day moving average of $436.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

