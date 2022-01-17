Upstart Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Upstart in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

Shares of UPST opened at $111.11 on Monday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.14. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Upstart by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 732.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,705,366 shares of company stock valued at $349,853,904. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

