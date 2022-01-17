US Bancorp DE Acquires 257,270 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 2.41% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $335,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 406,304 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,538.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after buying an additional 218,040 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,097,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.11. 36,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,660. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.54 and its 200 day moving average is $117.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

