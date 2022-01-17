US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,729 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $263,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $13.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $502.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $539.49 and its 200 day moving average is $480.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $546.97.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

