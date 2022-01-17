US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $566,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.31. 42,020,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,668,602. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $204.84 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

