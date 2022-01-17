Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the December 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.98 on Monday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0289 dividend. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 9.09%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is presently 18.37%.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.
