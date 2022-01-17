Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the December 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.98 on Monday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0289 dividend. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 9.09%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.