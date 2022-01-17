Vai (VAI) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.65 million and approximately $244,434.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00062146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.05 or 0.07664655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,533.97 or 0.99817209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00069244 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 64,154,369 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

