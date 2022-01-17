Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.5% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $114.65 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.79.

