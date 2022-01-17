Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $433.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

