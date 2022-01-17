Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $50.39 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

