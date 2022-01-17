Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $355,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.