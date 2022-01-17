Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 159 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

