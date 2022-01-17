Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 176 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises approximately 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $143.00 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

