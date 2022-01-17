Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,002 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after buying an additional 139,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after buying an additional 433,650 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 291,090 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.