Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $121.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.37. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

