Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,541,000 after acquiring an additional 103,230 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,991,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,076,000 after purchasing an additional 426,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,475,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE HDB opened at $71.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.