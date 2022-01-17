Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,111.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,258.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $785.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

