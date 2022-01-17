Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 985.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 775,417 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $29,451,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $9,154,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $49.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

